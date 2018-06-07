It has been decided to admit the following corporate bond for trading and official listing with effect from 8 June 2018: Udsteder / issuer Nordea Liv & Pension Livsforsikring -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Første dato for handel / First day of 2018-06-08 trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN DK0030420492 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument name/ticker NLPT2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate 0.0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Udløbsdato / Maturity date 2028-06-08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terminer pr. år / Payments per year 4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ?? For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66