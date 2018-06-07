AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSE American: APHB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on precisely targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced a poster presentation of a successful case study of a patient with cystic fibrosis, suffering from recurrent multi-drug resistant (MDR) Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa) pneumonia, who received treatment with AB-PA01, AmpliPhi's investigational bacteriophage drug candidate. The study will be presented at the 41st European Cystic Fibrosis Conference (EFCS), being held June 6-9, 2018 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Presentation:

Title: Bacteriophage treatment of multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa Pneumonia in a cystic fibrosis patient

Date and time: June 7, 2018, 2:00 p.m. (CEST)

Topic: 5. Microbiology/Antibiotics

Location: Lower Level of Exhibition Area, Sava Center, Belgrade, Serbia

Presenter: Dr. Carrie-Lynn Langlais Furr, AmpliPhi Biosciences

The presentation describes the case of a 26-year old patient with cystic fibrosis (CF) listed for a double lung transplant, who developed multiple episodes of MDR P. aeruginosa pneumonia and had multiple CF exacerbations. Prior to treatment with AB-PA01, the patient received multiple courses of antibiotics, including colistin, but due to renal failure, colistin administration was discontinued.

The U.S. FDA granted an emergency IND to administer AmpliPhi's AB-PA01 as an adjunctive treatment to systemic antibiotics. AB-PA01 was administered via intravenous route every six hours for eight weeks.

Treatment with AB-PA01 was well tolerated and the patient's infection resolved. No recurrence of pneumonia or CF exacerbation was reported during the two-month follow-up period after the completion of treatment with AB-PA01. The patient's renal failure resolved.

"The patient responded to the combination of AB-PA01 and antibiotic therapy based on an improvement in objective clinical criteria," said Saima Aslam, M.D., Director, Solid Organ Transplant Infectious Diseases, University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the treating physician. "Furthermore, treatment with AB-PA01 was safe and well-tolerated. In this case study, bacteriophage therapy has demonstrated to hold much promise for patients with cystic fibrosis suffering from multidrug resistant pulmonary bacterial infections."

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. AmpliPhi's lead product candidates, AB-SA01 and AB-PA01, target multidrug-resistant Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are included on the WHO's 2017 Priority Pathogens List. Phage therapeutics are uniquely positioned to address the threat of antibiotic-resistance as they can be precisely targeted to kill select bacteria, have a differentiated mechanism of action, can penetrate and disrupt biofilms (a common bacterial defense mechanism against antibiotics), are potentially synergistic with antibiotics and have been shown to restore antibiotic sensitivity to drug-resistant bacteria. For more information visit www.ampliphibio.com.

