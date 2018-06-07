London stocks reversed earlier gains to trade a little lower by midday on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger pound, having kicked off the day's trading an hour late following a technical glitch at the London Stock Exchange. The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,702.57 as sterling hit a two-and-a-half week high against the dollar, trading up 0.3% to 1.3451 but 0.2% lower versus the euro at 1.1373. A stronger pound tends to dent the top-flight index as around 70% of its constituents derive their ...

