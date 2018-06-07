Coal bed methane (CBM) specialist G3 Exploration issued its annual results for the year ended 31 December on Thursday, reporting revenue of $25.7m, including revenue from discontinued downstream operations classified as assets held for sale, down from $29.1m year-on-year. The company said its upstream producing business generated EBITDA of $15.2m, down from $19.9m, as margins remained constant. Cash generated from its complete operating activities during the year totalled $17.5m, rising from ...

