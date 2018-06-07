Impax Asset Management on Thursday reported that assets under management grew 51% to £11bn in the six months to 31 March, supported by rising net inflows from both Europe and North America. The AIM-traded firm consequently saw its adjusted profit before tax jump to £7.4m from £3m at the same point last year, also helped by "robust" growth in total net inflows to in excess of £1bn. Top line growth of 85% meanwhile sent revenues to £25.7m. The company's strong performance was aided by its ...

