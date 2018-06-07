Aeris Communications: Aeris Earns 2018 IoT Platform for Enterprises Award from Compass Intelligence

Honor Recognizes Aeris' Innovative Aeris Mobility Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/), a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its Aeris Mobility Platform (AMP) (https://www.aeris.com/aeris-mobility-platform/) has earned a 2018 Compass Intelligence Award for the best "IoT App Development and Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market."

The sixth annual awards competition is hosted by Compass Intelligence, a market research and consulting firm working with global companies in the telecommunications, mobility and information technology industries.

The 2018 Compass Intelligence Award recognizes Aeris for offering "a state-of-the-art cloud and micro-services-based IoT platform that provides the critical building blocks that enable the IoT for enterprises and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)."

A complete list of Compass Intelligence award winners for 2018 (https://www.compassintelligence.com/press-releases/winners-announced-for-the-6th-annual-compass-intelligence-awards-in-iot-mobile-and-emerging-tech) are posted on the Compass Intelligence website.

CLICK TO TWEET (https://ctt.ac/z144E): Aeris (@AerisM2M (https://twitter.com/aerism2m) ) earns 2018 Internetofthings "IoT App Development Platform of the Year for the enterprise market" award from @CompassIntel (https://twitter.com/CompassIntel). IoT AerisIoT http://www.aeris.com/news/ (http://www.aeris.com/news/)

Supporting Quotes

Christina Richards, Vice President of Global Marketing, Aeris

"Aeris is a technology leader in the Internet of Things industry with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. We are honored to be selected by an independent group of more than 40 journalists, research analysts and industry thought leaders for having the most innovative IoT app development and platform used by enterprises around the world. The 2018 Compass Intelligence Award validates what our customers and partners expect of us, and that is to help them grow their businesses through IoT."

Stephane Atkinson, CEO and Founder, Compass Intelligence

"In this ever so competitive tech environment, it is important to take note of companies excelling in the industry and evaluated from a neutral 3rd party process. We are honored to present Aeris with the IoT App Development and Platform of the Year for the enterprise market award and want to congratulate their CEO, Marc Jones, and his team for their dedicated leadership, innovation, and accomplishments."

Digital Assets

[Photo] Christina Richards (http://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Christina-picture-web.png)

Christina Richards (http://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Christina-picture-web.png) [Image] IoT Global Awards logo (https://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/2018-IoT-M2M-Awards.png)

[Image] Aeris logo (https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hub/246745/file-1690345947-jpg)

Supporting Resources

Read about Compass Intelligence (https://www.compassintelligence.com/).

Read about Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/).

Read about Aeris Mobility Platform (AMP) (https://www.aeris.com/aeris-mobility-platform/).

Read and subscribe to Aeris Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/) and Neo Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/neo).

Read Aeris news releases (http://www.aeris.com/news/?taxonomy=news-category&term=press-releases).

For more information about Aeris' news and activities, follow the company via Twitter (https://twitter.com/AerisM2M), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeris-communications?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_54080), Google+ (https://plus.google.com/+AerisCommunications/posts), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AerisCommunications/?ref=ts), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/aerism2m/) , and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAncMtlDM8KJWJPpcqP7pxw).

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

For more information, contact:

Kevin Petschow

Aeris

+1.312.985.9182

Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net (mailto:Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1da782d3-7d8f-4e97-a900-e48e34a9f933 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1da782d3-7d8f-4e97-a900-e48e34a9f933)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aeris Communications via Globenewswire

