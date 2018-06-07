

SOFIA (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a faster pace in the first quarter instead of a stable growth reported initially, latest figures from the National Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in the March quarter, just above the 3.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter. The preliminary estimate for the first quarter was also 3.5 percent.



On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure climbed 3.3 percent over the year and gross fixed capital formation grew by 7.0 percent.



Both exports and imports climbed by 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.



On a quarterly basis, GDP expanded 0.9 percent from the fourth quarter, when it grew by 0.7 percent. The first quarter figure was revised up from 0.8 percent.



