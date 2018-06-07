New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Cobalt on Critical List as US Moves toward Mineral Independence," featuring First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF).

As a fast-growing North American cobalt company, First Cobalt Corp. (FTSSF Profile) is in a strong position to make the most of this shift. First Cobalt's recently acquired Iron Creek Project in the prolific Idaho Cobalt Belt presents a unique opportunity to fast track mining in America. The project, which has a historical resource estimate of 1.3 million tons grading 0.59% cobalt (non-compliant with NI 43-101 standards) could be ready for development in just a few short years. First Cobalt is currently in the process of completing a new, compliant Mineral Resource Estimate on Iron Creek, expected to be completed in September. The company is also in the process of a 70-hole drill program intended to double the known strike length of this deposit, which could increase from 1.3M to just under 4M tons of cobalt.

About First Cobalt Corp.

First Cobalt aims to create the largest pure-play cobalt exploration and development company in the world. First Cobalt controls over 10,000 hectares of prospective land covering over 50 historic mines as well as mineral processing facilities in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada. The First Cobalt Refinery is the only permitted facility in North America capable of producing cobalt battery materials. First Cobalt seeks to build shareholder value through new discovery, mineral processing and growth opportunities, with a focus on North America. For more information, visit the company's website at www.FirstCobalt.com

