Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - VGrab Communications Inc. (OTCQB: VGRBF) (the "Company" or "VGrab") an OTCQB-listed company, announced today that, as part of its business development plan, the Company resolved to further venture into system integration and development of its own smart software system for its users in hotels, universities, hospitals, shopping malls, petroleum stations, airports and other public places in Southeast Asia and China.

The online smart system will allow its clients to integrate, in real-time, their sales, raw materials, and customer data, and to provide wider loyalty and reward programs through the newly-developed E-Payments system, similar to E-Wallet, WeChat Pay, AliPay, and QR Wallet. Within the online integrated smart system, VGrab will be able to promote its clients' products via smart phones utilizing VGrab's apps and various other social media and online cross advertising platforms.

The Company is currently in preliminary discussions with a select number of prospective clients, ranging from highway authority, hotel chains, food and beverage, and automotive industries in China and Southeast Asia.

About Vgrab:

Vgrab is a platform for any lifestyle from shopping to leisure. Through widely connected mega chains to the local street ventures, Vgrab creates an opportunity to combine both consumer and merchants together by promoting brands to a specific group of interest for a fraction of price.

