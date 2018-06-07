

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic growth accelerated for the second straight quarter in the three months ended March, though marginally, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.6 percent year-over-year in the first quarter, just above the 3.5 percent rise in the fourth quarter.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy also grew at a faster pace of 3.6 percent annually in the March quarter, following a 3.5 percent increase in the December quarter.



Quarter-on-quarter, GDP expanded at a steady pace of 0.9 percent in the first quarter.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the unemployment rate dropped to 7.1 percent in the first quarter from 7.7 percent in the previous quarter.



