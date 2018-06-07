

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The BorgWarner Board announced the appointment of Frederic Lissalde as president and CEO, effective August 1, 2018, at which time he will also join the Board. Effective on the same date, James Verrier will step down from the president and CEO role and serve in a non-executive advisory role to support a successful transition until he retires from the company February 28, 2019.



Lissalde currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer. Previous positions include president and general manager of BorgWarner Turbo Systems, the company's largest business, vice president and general manager of BorgWarner Transmissions Systems and vice president of global sales and marketing of BorgWarner Drivetrain Systems.



