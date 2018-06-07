

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods company Kering SA (PPRUY.PK, PPRUF.PK) said it is aiming for an annual revenue target of 10 billion euros for its mainstay Gucci brand. This represents an increase from revenue of 6.2 billion euros contributed by Gucci in 2017.



Kering also said it is targeting Gucci's sales growth at twice the pace of the luxury market and plans to achieve an EBIT margin of more than 40 percent, compared to about 34 percent in 2017.



In addition, Kering said it expects Gucci to triple its revenue from e-commerce and maintain its capital expenditure at less than 5 percent of revenue.



The company noted that e-commerce's organic growth will be the main driver through higher penetration and enhanced customer experience. The company will also roll out Gucci.com in new markets.



Kering said it aims to re-establish Gucci's position as a pivotal Italian luxury fashion brand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX