Diversity Leads to Growth in Flourishing Cannabinoid Industries

The cannabis industry is about more than medicine and recreational drugs. Whether selling hemp-derived textile and construction products or providing resources to support cannabis growers, companies are now accessing the market in a variety of ways. Marijuana Company of America Inc. (OTC: MCOA) (MCOA Profile) is developing hemp-based wellness products and cultivating industrial hemp on a large scale in Canada and the United States. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) is selling hydroponic equipment to legal cannabis growers and has recently made a significant acquisition in this area. Cronos Group, Inc. (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) has used its success to become the first pure play cannabis company traded on Wall Street and in Canada was uplisted to reach the Toronto Stock Exchange. PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) has fostered a range of subsidiaries whose diverse products include cannabinoid wellness products. In addition, companies such as AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV), which already has a cannabis-based drug on the market, may be ahead of the game as the industry expands and evolves moving forward.



A Diverse Industry



A lot of attention is currently on the medical and recreational potential of the cannabis industry. The huge sums of money already spent on the life-changing promise of medical marijuana have pushed these areas to center stage. But while they are undoubtedly an important part of the sector, they do not illustrate the whole picture involving industrial hemp's nationwide come back.



Much of the growth in the hemp industry is in subsidiary services and other uses for the plant's products. Hemp - a variety of cannabis that does not contain its siblings' intoxicating potential - is being grown for use in food, fibers and even building materials, all without getting anyone high. Landlords, compost manufacturers and engineering companies are finding ways to support and profit from the changing market. Even research into active ingredients involving cannabinoids is shifting away from THC, the chemical that gets marijuana users high, and toward the potential uses of non-intoxicating cannabidiol (CBD), which can be obtained from hemp.



The result is a varied industry in which companies can flourish through variety instead of focusing on one sphere.



Careful Cultivation



Marijuana Company of America (OTC: MCOA) is making the most of this opportunity. Founded by two veterans of the cannabis industry, MCOA is building a portfolio of partnered companies working across the sector.



One of the company's important assets is hempSMART, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCOA. The hempSMART brand is focused on producing and marketing wellness products including CBD derived from hemp. The hempSMART team makes use of the cannabinoid chemicals to provide a range of products that are useful and appealing to consumers.



Hemp products were worth at least $688 million in 2016 and are expected to be worth $1.8 billion by 2020. Ownership of hempSMART gives MCOA a place in this significant part of the sector, meaning that it is not dependent on federally illegal THC-laden cannabis products to grow and sustain its revenue streams.



As a newly emerging industry, cannabis faces a great deal of uncertainty over sales and income potential. This uncertainty creates investor opportunities as companies outperform expectations. But it also creates risks due to fluctuations in income. A cultivation project in Washington State is providing MCOA with a buffer against these risks.



Created as part of a joint venture with Bougainville Ventures Inc., the cannabis cultivation and processing facility at Oroville, Wash., covers 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art growing space, which will eventually be expanded to 30,000 square feet. Rather than using the site to grow its own products, MCOA is renting out the facility to a growing company, which is expected to begin work there this month. The rent from the facility ensures a stable source of income for MCOA - derived from cannabis cultivation but not prone to its uncertainties. By providing this facility, the company is also supporting the growth of the cannabis sector, creating a market for such properties and for its own related products.



Preparing for the Canadian Market



Making the most of the possibilities offered by cannabis isn't just about diverse products, it's also about diverse markets. For any company working in North America, Canada is one of the most important markets currently and MCOA is preparing to enter that market.



Canada is already a significant market for industrial hemp-derived products and medicinal cannabinoids. Legislation due to come into force later this year will legalize the extraction of cannabinoids for all potential uses which will make Canada one of the largest markets for legal cannabinoids in the world.



To make the most of this expected market growth, MCOA recently entered into a joint venture with Global Hemp Group, a Canadian company, to develop high-yield CBD hemp. Working on a 109-acre agricultural property in Scio, Oregon, the companies will use a dual-cultivation strategy with traditional outdoor cultivation alongside the year-round harvesting made possible by greenhouses. Cultivation of plants has already begun, and work has started to construct five new greenhouses to ensure substantial year-round growing capacity.



The project team will be using data collection and analysis to check the performance of growing techniques and to develop hemp rich in CBD. This will help to ensure supplies of high-grade hemp for both companies' products.



"Our evolving project in Scio, Ore., highlights the quality of the team in place as they continue to lean on their many years of experience cultivating hemp," said Donald Steinberg, the CEO of Marijuana Company of America. "Activities such as these will help to secure the raw oil that we will need for our hempSMART brand of CBD infused products."

Meeting Growing Demand

The Oregon facility is coming into play at a perfect time for MCOA. Demand for CBD is high due to the increasing number of manufacturers and products on the market. This is creating a shortage of high-quality CBD.



MCOA's new farm will provide an ample source of hemp-derived CBD. With its tie-in to the Canadian industry, the company looks to be in a strong position to profit from the shortage in both the American and Canadian markets. MCOA seems to have placed itself as the right business at the right time to make the most of a shifting market.



With its range of facilities and partnerships, MCOA has already developed a broad hemp-related portfolio. By incorporating elements that are protected from market uncertainties alongside ones better positioned to make the most of change, the company may be on track to make the most of changes in the sector.



More Companies Target Cannabis



Plenty of other companies are also building their hopes of tapping into the same markets as MCOA.



A growing interest in growing things means cannabis is creating opportunities for companies already established in the agriculture and gardening sectors. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has agreed to acquire Sunlight Supply, the United States' leading distributor of hydroponics products, for $450 million in cash and stocks. The company's largest-ever transaction will double its sales to cannabis growers, turning the lawn and gardening company into an important supplier to the medical and recreational drug sectors. Though hydroponics are used for other specialist plant-growing purposes, legalized cannabis is a critical new part of the market.



The increasing importance of the cannabis industry was heralded when Cronos Group, Inc. (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) became the first pure-play cannabis company traded on Wall Street. A major grower and seller of cannabis products, the Canadian company is set to profit from the growth of the industry in its native country. In a further sign of its healthy prospects, its shares in Canada were recently upgraded from the Toronto Venture Exchange to the Toronto Stock Exchange. Like MCOA, it is working across North America thanks to a cross-border venture with Los Angeles-based MedMen.



Others are using a similar model to MCOA, investing in a range of cannabis companies. PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) has developed a range of subsidiaries that contribute to an increasingly diverse industry. Its Diamond CBD, Inc. subsidiary is reaching into the $110 billion global pet care industry by creating CBD-based wellness products for pets.



Finally, traditional pharma AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) seems to be positioning itself in the industry so it can take advantage of potential future growth and opportunities. The company already has a cannabis-based drug on the U.S. market. FDA-approved Marinol helps alleviate nausea or vomiting for chemotherapy patients, as well as helping AIDS patients who have lost their desire to eat.



From hydroponics to pet health and beyond, hemp-based cannabinoids are reaching into all corners of the economy and returning corporate profits.

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.



