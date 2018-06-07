sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

43,96 Euro		-0,90
-2,01 %
WKN: A14QVM ISIN: US83417M1045 Ticker-Symbol: 2ED 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,309
45,452
16:05
45,28
45,47
16:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES INC43,96-2,01 %