With a growing global residential PV market, software solutions to optimize rooftop systems have spawned. Last year the PV market grew by 29% with no sign of decelartion in sight. Optimizing installations and making them as convenient as possible has thus become a hotter market recently.Israeli-based power electronics and PV software supplier Solaredge launched a new web-based PV system configuration tool. The 3-D modelling software is reportedly easy to use, free and each project can be accessed by multiple users for collaboration of different parties involved in a project. Sourcing latest satellite ...

