The updated version of the "PV Grid Parity Monitor" (GPM) provides an analysis for the commercial DG segment in representative cities of five countries: Germany, Chile, Spain, Italy and Mexico. Germany, Chile and Italy are the countries where good proximity to grid-parity and regulations favoring self-consumption are best combined.The PV grid-parity (when the cost of generating photovoltaic electricity is equal to the cost of grid electricity, assuming that 100% of PV electricity is instantly consumed) is a reality in the commercial segment in Germany, Chile , Spain and Italy, as shown by the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...