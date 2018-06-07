

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the U.S. FDA accepted for filing and granted Priority Review designation to the company's New Drug Application for talazoparib. The submission is based on results from the EMBRACA trial, which evaluated talazoparib versus chemotherapy in patients with germline (inherited) BRCA-mutated, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The PDUFA goal date for a decision by the FDA is in December 2018.



The European Medicines Agency has also accepted the Marketing Authorization Application for talazoparib in the patient population.



