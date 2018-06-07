Code42,a leading provider of information security solutions, has been selected as the SC Awards Europe 2018 winner for Best Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) Solution. The mission of the SC Awards Europe 2018 is to recognize innovation in the cybersecurity field and those organizations facilitating and demonstrating best practices in the industry.

"Our mission at Code42 is to ensure the success of our customers by safeguarding one of their most valuable assets their ideas," said Joe Payne, president and chief executive officer of Code42. "We are honored to be recognized among the innovators that are raising the bar and setting new standards of excellence in information security."

Using Code42, security, IT and compliance teams can quickly detect and remediate threats to company data. The platform silently and continuously monitors data movement across all endpoints even when endpoints are offline. When it detects anomalies, it sends alerts to administrators that files are being deleted, copied or transferred to removable media or the cloud. Armed with early warning signals, companies can contain insider threats, data exfiltration events and other cyber incidents.

The SC Awards Europe 2018 are presented by SC Media UK, a leading information resource for cybersecurity professionals in the UK and Europe. The SC Awards mark the latest in a series of industry honors for Code42. For a complete list of Code42 achievements, visit the Honors page on the company's website.

