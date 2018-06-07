Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Innovation Lighting The Tech Industry on Fire

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is rapidly becoming one of the more lucrative spaces within tech industry as its variety of uses becomes more expansive. One of the more prominent applications is that of enhanced mobile database management and file sharing, as the increased connectivity provided by IoT technologies allows for quicker access to mass amounts of data at any point in time. According to a study by MDPI, there will be nearly 50 billion interconnected devices by 2020. The increasing number of interconnected devices provides access to immeasurable amounts of information, therefore creating the opportunity to enhance database management operations Active tech companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Cloudera Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX).



Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB:GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, a company specializing in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, is pleased to announce that Dr. Rittman has filed a patent for a key mobile database management and sharing system. Gopher is the exclusive licensee of the patent.



The mobile database management, when fully developed, will share data in real time over Gopher's gNET, a private, secured network. The system will manage mobile device database of all types including media, textual, graphical and secured communication information. It is intended for the system to work with the GopherInsight proprietary integrated circuit (IC) that may be installed within mobile devices. Working together with the IC is an integrated computer software, that will when fully developed enable mobile data sharing/exchange with all other, mobile ICs installed on other mobile devices, worldwide, via gNET.



"We believe that our mobile database management combined with GopherInsight and gNET is a new concept and we intend to further develop the system with the goal of providing mobile users with the ultimate benefit of real time mobile computing, enabling fast performance and reliability" stated Dr. Rittman, Gopher's CTO. Read this and more news for GOPH athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/goph.html



Other recent and current developments in the tech industry include:



Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) recently announced new innovations to help businesses operationalize data insights faster by making data scientists and data engineers more productive. New machine learning capabilities make it easier for data scientists to quickly train and deploy models with higher confidence and lower risk. Massive increases in performance, scale and capacity of Cloudera's modern data platform help organizations keep pace with the explosive growth and diversity of data in their business. These new capabilities enable data teams to collaborate more effectively and deliver models to production faster, enabling secure access to enterprise-scale, high-performance data and compute, both on-premises and across public clouds. "We believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. With enhanced capabilities in machine learning, analytics, and cloud, the new software products and cloud services we are announcing will enable our customers to more rapidly gain competitive advantages in the data economy," said Tom Reilly, Chief Executive Officer at Cloudera.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) recently announced it has signed an agreement to acquire DataScience.com, whose platform centralizes data science tools, projects and infrastructure in a fully-governed workspace. Data science teams use the platform to organize work, easily access data and computing resources, and execute end-to-end model development workflows. Leading organizations like Amgen, Rio Tinto, and Sonos are using the DataScience.com platform to improve productivity, reduce operational costs and deploy machine learning solutions faster to power their digital transformations. Read more here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oracle-buys-datascience-com-115300552.html

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) recently announced the limited availability of Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence (IAI), its first Internet of Things (IoT) solution. Splunk IAI helps organizations in manufacturing, oil and gas, transportation, energy and utilities monitor and analyze industrial IoT data in real time to create a simple view of complex industrial systems while helping to minimize asset downtime. Around the world, manufacturers are increasingly looking to their IoT data to better monitor and diagnose operational issues and predict maintenance needs. In fact, by 2025, more than a quarter of data created in the global datasphere will be real time in nature, and real-time IoT data will make up more than 95% of this. With this rapid increase in IoT data, industrial engineers and analysts are often overwhelmed with the sheer volume of machine data that is generated today by disparate industrial control systems and sensors. Splunk IAI offers a packaged set of capabilities that helps customers pivot their operational strategy from reactive to proactive.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) earlier this week announced the general availability of the newest version of the Alteryx platform (2018.2) at its annual user conference, Inspire 2018. The release delivers new features across the platform to improve the analytic experience for IT, business analysts and data scientists, altering how they collaborate and scale analytics across the organization, find and connect to data, and ultimately drive business-changing insights. "We appreciate the continuous improvements Alteryx makes to its platform that helps us get to insights faster and more effectively," said Reinier Kuschke, solutions consultant at Dimago. "We are already seeing benefits from this latest release, enjoying the easy connectivity to Databricks for Apache Spark and finding workflows are running at speeds we've never seen before."

