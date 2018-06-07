

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices inched higher Thursday morning along with European stocks. U.S. stocks were also poised for a higher open.



Gold was up $2 at $1303/oz, having bounced around the $1300 mark for the past week.



The Census Bureau quarterly services survey for the first quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the information revenue were down 4.0 percent.



Fed's Consumer Credit for April will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $14.0 billion, up from $11.6 billion in the prior month.



The Federal Balance Sheet for the week will be issued at 4.30 pm ET. The previous week's level was $4.328 trillion.



The Federal Money Supply for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 Weekly Change was $14.8 billion.



