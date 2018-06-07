

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound lost ground against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The pound declined to more than a 4-week low of 0.8838 against the euro, 6-day low of 1.3134 against the franc and a 2-day low of 1.3375 against the dollar, from its early highs of 0.8774 and 1.3242, and more than a 2-week high of 1.3472, respectively.



The pound dropped to 147.20 against the yen, off its early more than a 2-week high of 148.12.



The next possible support for the pound is seen around 1.32 against the greenback, 145.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the franc and 0.90 against the euro.



