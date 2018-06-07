The "Norway Downstream Oil Long-Term Outlook" report from Wood Mackenzie has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Oil product supply from Norway's two refineries exceeds domestic demand, making Norway a large net exporter of refined products and setting inland market prices at export parity. Norway's fuels market is highly-concentrated, with the top four companies supplying over 85% of demand.

DCC Energy acquired ExxonMobil's Esso branded retail fuels chain in 2017, further fragmenting Norway's downstream supply chain, and there are no longer any integrated refining and fuels marketing players in Norway. Shell sold its fuels marketing businesses to St1 in 2015 and Circle K sold its aviation fuel supply division to Air BP in 2014.

It is expected that gasoline will continue to gain against road diesel on a percentage of fuel consumption basis, but demand for the major transportation fuels in Norway remains in structural decline over the longer-term, as engine efficiency gains and electric car penetration erode gasoline and diesel use in this mature economy.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary Market drivers Outlook Demand Gasoline Jet/kerosene Gas/diesel oil Fuel oil Policy and regulation Regulatory issues Product quality Trade Overall position: net exporter Market structure Fuels retailing Commercial fuels Margins Fuels marketing margins Infrastructure Distribution of oil products Oil product storage infrastructure Crude oil delivery Refining overview

Images:

Total demand

Annual demand change

Demand: Image 3

Demand by sector

Trade balance 2010

Storage and distribution infrastructure

Car parc by fuel type

Gasoil and diesel demand by sector

Fuel oil demand by sector

Main products: monthly unit gross margins 2010

Means of primary distribution

Retail fuel volumes

Network size and throughput per site

Network effectiveness ratio: ratio of share of fuel sales to share of sites

Commercial diesel volumes

Norway crude slate

Tables:

Key demand indicators

Demand forecast (kt)

Trade: Table 1

Pipeline capacity and ownership

Mongstad refinery profile

Slagen refinery profile

Market structure: Table 1

Market structure: Table 2

Market structure: Table 3

Margins: Table 1

Unit net margins

