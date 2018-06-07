

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were higher Thursday morning, even after the EIA reported US crude oil supplies unexpectedly rose by 2.072 mbpd during the week ended on May 25.



Analysts were expecting stockpiles to have dwindled due to refinery demand.



Also, gasoline inventories rose ahead of the summer driving season.



Boosted by bargain hunters, WTI light sweet oil rose 60 cents to $65.41 a barrel, rebounding from 2-month lows near $64.



The Census Bureau quarterly services survey for the first quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the information revenue were down 4.0 percent.



Fed's Consumer Credit for April will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is for $14.0 billion, up from $11.6 billion in the prior month.



