Food is the spirit of life-giving energy to all life forms including humans. However, humans have changed with the consumption of packaged and processed foods. Even then, their system has not advanced to such a level that it can handle any kind of food. Infected and adulterated foods cause a lot of safety concerns amongst humans. Due to which, food safety has been on the agenda of many food authorities. Food monitoring for a long time has been doubtful and authorities are continuously on the lookout for ways to apply strict standards for food safety. In one of our latest blogs, Infiniti has listed the top food safety trends for 2018.

"Adulterated and infected foods cause a lot of safety concerns amongst humans," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Top food safety trends for 2018:

Top food safety trends for 2018:

Food safety modernization act (FSMA): After the eruption of many foodborne diseases, the US Food Drug Administration is bringing about enormous changes to its regulations. In 2016, FDA released its reorganized strategy for the application and training of FSMA. The strategy sketches foundational rules with Preventative Controls for Human and Animal Food, Produce Safety, and Foreign Supplier Verification Programs.

Changing dining trends: Eating out has become an obvious dining trend, which has become even more popular in the last few years. It also brings about new challenges as restaurants have to serve more customers and have to fight it out for acquiring fresh supplies seven days a week. Upholding food safety while balancing the cost factor and procurement of fresh foods is absolutely a challenging task. Companies are turning towards automation to challenge this issue.

Supply chain traceability: After many food scandals like the horsemeat scandal, customers are demanding a high level of discoverability on what they eat. Consumers are always on the watch for healthy, fresh, and locally obtained food and ingredients. In order to make food supply chain traceability a possibility, many food firms are looking towards blockchain technology to offer an easy answer. Blockchain technology can trace a finished product back to the origin with comfort, which cannot be interfered. As a result, food suppliers can build trust towards their brand amongst the consumers.

After many food scandals like the horsemeat scandal, customers are demanding a high level of discoverability on what they eat. Consumers are always on the watch for healthy, fresh, and locally obtained food and ingredients. In order to make food supply chain traceability a possibility, many food firms are looking towards blockchain technology to offer an easy answer. Blockchain technology can trace a finished product back to the origin with comfort, which cannot be interfered. As a result, food suppliers can build trust towards their brand amongst the consumers. Request a proposal, to know more about the top food safety trends for 2018

Listed below are the top food safety trends for 2018.

