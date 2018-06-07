The world's largest digital football community, 90min, will provide fans with localised World Cup storylines tailored exclusively to their fan passion which they can't get anywhere else. By creating localised content for fans, 90min is bringing their audience to the World Cup through a unique lens that speaks to the individual fan bases of each team playing in the tournament.

Employing a team of "FanVoice captains" (fan reporters) to report on-the-ground at Russia, 90min will provide street-level video reporting that focuses on the fan journey, the fan culture in Russia and the combustion moments that happen on and off-the-pitch. These FanVoice captains will represent a variety of nations, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, England, France, Spain and Germany, and feature social influencers with massive followings (15M+ combined), including 90min's Mexican FanVoice captain 'Cracks,' who has over 3.2M YouTube Subscribers.

"We are handing football back to the fans and letting them share what the World Cup is all about through their eyes. No suit and ties required," said Andres Cardenas, 90min's Global Head of Soccer.

As well as the FanVoice captains, 90min will be sending its in-house video production team to create content that celebrates the untold stories surrounding the World Cup. The video production team will continue its "Year of the Underdog" series from Russia, following the lower-tier teams as they surprise the world with their unprecedented dedication, grittiness, and in some instances, on-field success.

90min will further complement its presence in Russia with localised editorial coverage from its 4k+ fan contributors worldwide, capturing the hometown celebrations of football's biggest moments, which sometimes go unnoticed and are often key to the popularity of this global tournament. From the streets of Ipanema in Rio de Janeiro to the Fountain of Cibeles in Madrid to Trafalgar Square in London, 90min will be there to capture the pure moments of fans celebrating their love for their national teams and football.

This combination is what has appealed to many advertisers looking to make a splash during the World Cup, and to-date, 90min has secured key partnerships with Budweiser, Hyundai, Right Guard, Listerine, Caliente, Samsung and BOSS Fragrance, many of which are taking advantage of our fan-led video and editorial coverage.

"BOSS Fragrance, part of the Coty Luxury portfolio, is excited to be partnering with 90min to position the brand front and centre during the most pivotal football event of the year-The World Cup. Through engaging videos, interactive digital tools and inspiring messaging, we are confident that 90min will create meaningful connections between BOSS fragrance and the passionate football fan base, BOSS United," Susie Thompson, Head of Media Digital, Coty UK Ireland.

90min reaches more than 70 million monthly owned and operated unique users worldwide, offers original content in 12 different languages and has partnerships with over 800+ social communities and publishing partners that distribute its content-providing the perfect balance of both local coverage and global scale.

90min is a property of global publishing platform Minute Media.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading sports media and technology company, powered by authentic and socially driven content created by the fans, for the fans. Minute Media's products enable fans to create, publish, share and distribute sports content around the world. This unique approach to covering sports fuses topical sports stories with everyday pop culture, creating a fresh new voice in the world of sports media. Minute Media's family of sports destinations includes 90min, 12up and DBLTAP. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Gemini Israel Ventures, North Base Media, ProSieben, Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs, La Maison, Vintage Investment Partners, Remagine Ventures and Kreos Capital.

For more information, please visit www.minutemedia.com.

