The Lavumisa 10 MW Solar PV Plant be located in the homonymous area in the southeastern part of Swaziland. The Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) intends to develop the plant on two phases of 5 MW each.Swaziland's state-owned power utility Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) has issued a tender for the construction of a 10 MW solar park in the country's southeastern region of Lavumisa. The SEC is procuring the services of an EPC contractor to design, construct and commission the facility together with all the required grid infrastructure to connect it to the grid. The plant will be developed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...