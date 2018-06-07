WhereScape Announces WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake

New automation offering helps Snowflake customers fast-track data infrastructure migration projects with fewer resources and faster time to value

PORTLAND, Ore., June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhereScape (https://www.wherescape.com/), the leading provider of data infrastructure automation software, today announced the availability of WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake. This new offering enables organizations to simply, rapidly and efficiently migrate existing data warehouses, data vaults and data marts from legacy data platforms to Snowflake (https://www.snowflake.net/) - the data warehouse built for the cloud.

While traditional approaches to data infrastructure migration demand months of effort by development teams, WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake puts the delivery of successful migration projects within the reach of individual developers in weeks or even days. By automating the repetitive, time-intensive tasks associated with migration, organizations can increase developer productivity, standardize efforts with best practices, compress timelines, limit project risk and lower overall cost.

"WhereScape's automation capabilities combined with Snowflake's built-for-the-cloud architecture enable any organization that wants to be data-driven," Snowflake's Chief Technical Evangelist, Kent Graziano said. "By automating the migration of data and data models, WhereScape reduces the complexity, effort and cost for organizations with legacy data and data infrastructure to consider when moving to Snowflake. WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake makes it possible for these organizations to reap the benefits of Snowflake sooner."

With metadata and development and data mapping wizards, WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake automates the migration of existing data and data infrastructure from other data platforms such as Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Teradata and others. These automation capabilities reduce project complexity and the database knowledge needed by developers. WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake also includes many advanced capabilities to manage and optimize data transfers, and the ability to easily refresh data intermittently throughout the migration period.

WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake is part of the WhereScape automation for Snowflake (https://www.wherescape.com/solutions/automation-software/automation-for-snowflake/) offering, a collection of automation solutions to help Snowflake customers fast-track the design, development, deployment and operation of Snowflake projects.

"While IT executives recognize the advantages of moving data infrastructure to the cloud, and moving to Snowflake specifically, the migration of existing data and data infrastructure can seem like a herculean task to consider," WhereScape CEO, Mark Budzinski said. "WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake provides IT leaders with an executable roadmap that doesn't demand extensive staffing or contracting and greatly reduces the risk involved in choosing to evolve."

As part of the Snowflake Data for Breakfast tour, WhereScape co-hosted an event in Minneapolis, MN, and shared the results organizations are achieving through automation. The tour brings IT leaders together with cloud thought leaders, experienced analytics practitioners and innovative technologists for insights on today's cloud architecture and technology.

You can learn more about WhereScape Migration Express for Snowflake and the entire WhereScape automation for Snowflake offering here (https://www.wherescape.com/solutions/automation-software/automation-for-snowflake/).

About WhereScape

WhereScape helps IT organizations of all sizes leverage automation to design, develop, deploy, and operate data infrastructure faster. More than 700 customers worldwide rely on WhereScape automation to eliminate hand-coding and other repetitive, time-intensive aspects of data infrastructure projects to deliver data warehouses, vaults, lakes and marts in days or weeks rather than in months or years. WhereScape has offices in Portland, Oregon; Reading, UK; Auckland, New Zealand; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.wherescape.com (https://www.wherescape.com/).

All products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

