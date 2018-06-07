AI Advice Platform CognitionX Bolsters HR Offering With Ex-Cisco Appointment

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ex-Cisco HR Executive Ian Bailie has today joined CognitionX, the AI advice platform, to lead its HR AI research. Ian's appointment as Head of HR AI research brings deep expertise in HR technologies and analytics, with over 15 years hands-on experience working in HR departments.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining CognitionX at this pivotal time in its growth and development," said Ian Bailie. "As someone who has experienced first-hand the issues that HR professionals face trying to navigate the exploding HR AI market, I can't wait to deliver a product that will help HR Executives understand what impact AI technology can have on their business and workforce."

The announcement follows the launch of CognitionX's AI advice platform earlier this week, which connects organisations to a network of AI experts including tech specialists, businesspeople and academics. Initially focused on AI in HR, CognitionX allows users to privately ask a question, select an expert and get on-demand answers tailored to them. The service is designed to save organisations the time and money that is often poured into scouring the web, looking internally and employing consultancies.

Ian worked at Cisco for 10 years where he held several senior-level global HR roles focusing on areas such as Talent Acquisition, Workforce Planning and People Analytics. Ian's most recent role involved partnering with HR tech startups, to build a solution to help the company's 70,000 employees manage their career development and find learning opportunities.

On the 11-12 June, Ian will deliver an HR AI masterclass at CogX 2018, CognitionX's two-day festival of AI, blockchain and emerging technologies, on June 11 and 12 at Tobacco Dock, London, which has over 6000 registered attendees and 300 speakers across seven main stages.

Ian's masterclass will share detailed research on how AI products are transforming the HR landscape and provide practical insights and case studies on the best applications of artificial intelligence in HR. Ian will also be hosting a panel at CogX on the impact of AI on HR, with Laszlo Bock CEO, Humu and ex-Google, Mel Gee Kee, Strategy Director to CHRO (Chief of Staff) & Global HR4HR Director at Unilever and Bernard Marr, Founder and CEO, Bernard Marr & Co.

Ian will lead the research output for CognitionX's HR pro subscription, including its biannual primer and monthly reports on best practice.

Charlie Muirhead, CEO and Founder of CognitionX, said: "AI has the potential to completely transform the domain of HR and recruitment, not to mention entire organisations. But with over 350 software products out there claiming to use AI in the HR domain alone, it's incredibly hard to understand which ones have the greatest potential, and which ones are getting traction. We're delighted to have Ian join and lead our research in HR AI. CognitionX's platform will enable customers to shortcut understanding the market, identify the quick-wins and build a long-term strategy for AI in HR."

Notes to editors:

Subscription to the Premium HR platform will include exclusive access to Ian Ballie's Expert Insight articles, as well as private workshops for clients.

HR professionals can sign up for a free 30 day HR Pro trial here.

About CognitionX:

CognitionX is the AI Advice Platform that connects organisations with a global on-demand network of AI experts. The platform allows experts in AI from the around the world to share invaluable expertise with organisations of any size and sector who want to tap into that knowledge.

Through the platform, organisations can find an answer to their AI question very quickly, regardless of where they are. AI experts can either share knowledge for free or charge a fee.

Founded in 2015 CognitionX's mission is to bring clarity to, and accelerate adoption of, AI across all organisations from global enterprises to startups, and help ensure a safe and responsible transition to an AI-driven society. Through its freemium model, CognitionX's expert network helps level the playing field, by making scarce AI expertise accessible to all, and provide a new way for experts to monetise their knowledge.

