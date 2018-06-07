Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Liberated Syndication Reports Record Number of Customers

Major Brands Launch Podcasts on Libsyn Platform to Extend Reach

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Liberated Syndication, Inc. (OTCQB: LSYN) ("Libsyn" or "the Company"), a worldwide leader of podcast hosting, distribution and monetization, announced today it reached a new milestone with over 50,000 podcasts and over 4.2 Million episodes on the Libsyn platform. The Company sees continued growth as podcasts play an integral part in online brand strategy and customer outreach.

In the first five months of 2018 Libsyn has seen more than 30% growth in new shows across the platform over the same period in 2017. This milestone is being fueled in part by major brands leveraging the reach and increased engagement of podcasts to extend brand awareness through social storytelling.

"We continue to attract new customers ranging from retail brands, technology companies, and arts & entertainment," said Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations. "Podcasts are uniquely designed for storytelling, creating strong engagement with listeners and a compelling extension for brands looking to create a more personal connection with their customer base. Libsyn provides the tools to reach listeners across 25 distribution points including podcast aggregators, websites and social media outlets."

Notable new Libsyn customers with podcasts that engage their consumers and members with highlights, stories, interviews and insider tips include the following:

NYSE - Intercontinental Exchange launched "Inside the ICE House," a podcast which takes listeners behind the historic façade of the New York Stock Exchange and inside the global financial marketplace. The episodes feature conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries who walk through their doors with a dream of building businesses and changing the world.

"Around the Barrel with Jack Daniel's" - Stories always get better in the retelling. And in the case of Mr. Jack Daniel, the distillery that bears his name, and the world-famous whiskey that emerges from the hollows of Lynchburg, Tennessee, there is no shortage of stories to be told. Lucas Hendrickson hosts Around the Barrel, the official podcast of Jack Daniel's, as they set out to tell those stories.

"Inside Facebook Mobile" is brought to you by Facebook. In addition to remaining active in the open source community and conference circuit, this podcast offers another channel that allows us to highlight the technical work of their engineers who will discuss everything from low-level frameworks to end-user features. Throughout the podcast, two Facebook engineers, Emil and Pascal, will interview mobile developers in the company.

Trader Joe's launched "Inside Trader Joe's," From their humble beginnings as a small chain of eclectic Southern California convenience stores, Trader Joe's has grown to become a national chain of 475 (and counting) neighborhood grocery stores, employing more than 41,000 Crew Members. How? By being comfortable with being different. For the first time, their Captains (store managers) and Crew Members (employees) are taking their listeners Inside Trader Joe's in a new 5-part series.

AARP Studios - "The Perfect Scam" is AARP's new weekly podcast profiling America's biggest scam stories. Hosted by Will Johnson, former Discovery Channel podcast host/producer, and leading fraud expert and AARP Fraud Watch Network Ambassador Frank Abagnale, the series introduces listeners to compelling personal stories from scam victims and their families. Interviews with professional con artists and leading experts in the topic allow Will and Frank to pull back the curtain on how scammers operate and share tips with listeners on how best to protect themselves.

SKULLCANDY - "You Feel Me?" is an original Skullcandy Podcast featuring conversations with musicians, artists, and athletes that listeners should know about. Hosted by Lee Shaner, creator of the popular music podcast and YouTube channel, Kinda Neat. Listen to the first Episode with Singer /Songwriter, Amber Mark and watch out for upcoming episodes featuring Kyrie Irving, Wet, Django, Coco Ho, and more.

