

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) and Honda (HMC) announced an agreement for new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, to accelerate both companies' plans for all-electric vehicles. The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies' future products, mainly for the North American market.



As per the agreement, the companies will collaborate based on GM's next generation battery system with the intent for Honda to source the battery modules from GM. The collaboration will support each company's respective and distinct vehicles. The combined scale and global manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers.



GM and Honda already have a proven relationship around electrification, having formed the industry's first manufacturing joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system in the 2020 timeframe. The integrated development teams are working to deliver a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.



