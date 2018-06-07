PowerPlan Inc.: PowerPlan Public Sector Clients Win Tereo Awards

ATLANTA, June 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Calgary, Alberta and the City of Burlington, Ontario, users of PowerPlan's Asset Investment Optimization Suite, won distinctive awards at the Canadian Network of Asset Managers (CNAM) Conference.

The Tereo Asset Management Award, won by the City of Calgary, recognizes a public sector organization which has shown significant improvements in business performance using asset management solutions. Since implementing PowerPlan for its asset management, the City of Calgary has been able to demonstrate how its assets are deteriorating and make strong cases for funding requests. Additionally, PowerPlan enabled the city to gain approval of a four-year capital budget in 2018.

The City of Burlington won the Asset Management Ambassador Award which is awarded to a public sector organization whose asset management actions have become a model for peer recognition. Using PowerPlan, the City of Burlington put together its 25-year Strategic Plan. "The City is now able to integrate all of our source asset management systems into one software package for long-term lifecycle management. In the past, it would take several staff from various departments to gather and report on asset information. With PowerPlan, the information is in one easy-to-access system, thus reducing the need to have other staff involved in the process," said Paul Rohoman, C.E.T., Coordinator of Linear Asset Management for the City of Burlington, Ontario.

PowerPlan is proud to be the software used by the City of Calgary and the City of Burlington to optimize their asset plans. These awards reinforce the use of PowerPlan, to support local government organizations with their asset management journeys.

