Link11 Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Link11, global IT security provider specialized in DDoS protection, announces that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in its "Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services". This report outlines the segments of the global DDoS market and evaluates its key vendors.

According to the report, "Most enterprises will continue to rely on DDoS mitigation service providers, as opposed to building their own teams of DDoS mitigation experts… Rather than investing in training personnel and purchasing equipment, most enterprises prefer to 'pick up the phone and call the experts' when they experience a DDoS attack." As cybercrime is expected to climb, the report further states: "Gartner expects to see continued growth in the market, which should benefit enterprises."

The Link11 Cloud Security Platform offers cutting-edge products for its customers ensuring they get the most out of their digital business by safeguarding their IT infrastructure and critical applications. Link11's cloud-native DDoS protection solution runs fully automated, leaving no space for human error. Thanks to AI & machine learning, Link11 ensures fast and accurate recognition of malicious traffic and delivers the quickest time to mitigate (TTM) in the market.

"Link11's global network is built to ensure resilience, performance and maximum availability for its customers' IT infrastructure," states Marc Wilczek, Managing Director at Link11. "Building brands takes years, but destroying them can happen overnight. We live in a time where being offline is not an option for organizations. Therefore, we want to make sure that they understand the importance of reliable DDoS protection that is capable of fending off the most complex forms of attack. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our continual efforts in product development, scalability and customer experience," Wilczek adds.

Many of Europe's largest organizations rely on the Link11 Cloud Security Platform to protect their digital business and mission-critical infrastructure. With more than 15 years of experience in internet security, Link11 has developed the most sophisticated DDoS protection services available, allowing customers to focus on their core business.

Gartner clients can access the April 2018 "Market Guide for DDoS Mitigation Services" report here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

