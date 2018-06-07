Around $31 million in funds will be provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The project is located in the Karaganda region.Chinese solar module maker and project developer Risen Energy has secured $31.1 million in financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for a 40 MW solar project it aims to develop in Kazakhstan. The bank has provided its financial commitment through its Green Climate Fund (CTF) and Clean Technology Fund (GCF). The loan includes includes a local currency loan of up to $ 22 million in KZT equivalent, a loan of up ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...