

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest decrease in the week ended June 2nd, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims edged down to 222,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 225,000 from the 221,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 225,500, an increase of 2,750 from the previous week's revised average of 222,750.



The Labor Department noted claims taking procedures in Puerto Rico and in the Virgin Islands have still not returned to normal.



Continuing claims, a reading on the number of people receiving ongoing unemployment assistance, climbed by 21,000 to 1.741 million in the week ended May 26th.



The four-week moving average of continuing claims still fell to 1,728,750 from the previous week's revised average of 1,742,000, hitting the lowest level since December of 1973.



Last Friday, the Labor Department released a report showing much stronger than expected job growth dragged the unemployment rate down to an eighteen-year low in the month of May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX