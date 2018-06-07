

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO, CP) announced plans to invest more than a half-billion dollars on new high-capacity grain hopper cars as part of its commitment to the North American agricultural sector. CP's plans for revitalizing its grain hopper fleet begin with an initial order for 1,000 cars from National Steel Car of Hamilton, Ont. Over the next four years, CP plans to order approximately 5,900 hopper cars in total, enabling a complete removal of all low-capacity hoppers, including all Government of Canada cars, from the fleet.



The company said CP grain shippers can expect to see more than 500 of these new cars in service before the end of 2018. The new hopper cars can handle more than 15 percent greater volume and 10 percent greater load weight than the cars being retired.



