Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

HEADLINE: Annual General Meeting Results

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 7 June 2018, shareholders approved the following resolutions on a show of hands:

Ordinary Business

Ordinary Resolutions

1. to receive and consider the Annual Financial Report for the year ended

31 January 2018;

2. to approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy;

3. to approve the Chairman's Annual Statement and Report on Remuneration;

4. to approve the payment of a final dividend as recommended;

5. to re-elect Ian Barby a Director of the Company;

6. to re-elect Richard Brooman a Director of the Company;

7. to elect Bridget Guerin a Director of the Company;

8. to re-appoint the auditor, Grant Thornton UK LLP;

9. to authorise the Audit Committee to determine the auditor's remuneration;

Special Business

Ordinary Resolution

10. to authorise the Directors to allot securities;

Special Resolutions

11. to authorise the Directors to allot securities for cash, disapplying statutory pre-emption rights;

12. to renew the Directors' authority to purchase shares of the Company in the market for cancellation or for holding in Treasury within the parameters specified;

13. to adopt the revised Articles of Association; and

14. that the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than AGMs) shall be not less than 14 days.

A breakdown of the proxy votes registered is shown below.

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

Ordinary resolutions:

1. 12,010,721 0 100 2. 9,602,869 2,370,966 36,985 3. 9,637,114 2,367,506 6,200 4. 12,010,821 0 0 5. 11,912,442 81,057 17,321 6. 10,118,789 1,720,750 171,281 7. 11,798,821 212,000 0 8.* 8,953,883 3,051,737 5,200 9. 12,003,317 2,114 5,389 10. 12,006,701 1,000 3,120

Special resolutions:

11. 11,971,074 36,310 3,437 12. 11,987,980 22,841 0 13. 9,643,414 2,366,406 1,000 14. 11,957,314 52,507 1,000

*The large vote against resolution 8 was in respect of the re-appointment of the Company's auditor came largely from one shareholder. As detailed in the annual financial report, the Company has already given an undertaking that an audit tender will conducted towards the end of 2018.

The Company has 53,209,084 ordinary shares of 20p each in issue, of which 20,357,155 shares are held in Treasury. On a poll these carry one vote per share and accordingly the total voting rights are 32,851,929. The above tables represent the number of votes registered.

The proxy votes lodged with the Registrar will be available via the Company's website at:

www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/ipukscit

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

7 June 2018