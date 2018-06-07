The share capital of Bavarian Nordic A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 11 June 2018 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0015998017 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Bavarian Nordic ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 32,245,065 shares (DKK 322,450,650) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 65,500 shares (DKK 655,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 32,310,565 shares (DKK 323,105,650) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: · 55,500 shares - DKK 73,90 · 10,000 shares - DKK 131,40 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 10 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BAVA ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3333 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682372