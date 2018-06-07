Blue Star Capital announced on Thursday that one of its investee companies, Sthaler, has successfully raised £2m at a pre-new money valuation of £30m. The AIM-traded firm said that represented a "significant" uplift to the value attributed to Sthaler of £23m at its previous fundraise of £3m in July last year. Blue Star invested £50,000 into Sthaler in June 2015 as part of a total raise of £0.45m, with a post-money valuation at that time of £3.4m. The latest round of investment in Sthaler ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...