SolGold updated the market on exploration at its 100%-owned Cisne Project in Loja, Southern Ecuador on Thursday. - a prospect held in its subsidiary Green Rock Resources. The AIM-traded firm said a first pass stream sediment survey identified several areas of strong gold mineralisation in the Cisne Loja concessions. It added that a follow-up of gold anomalies led to the discovery of outcropping epithermal-style alteration and mineralisation with multiple episodes of quartz veining. There were ...

