Sabien Technology Group, the manufacturer and supplier of M1G and M2G commercial boiler energy efficiency technologies, announced on Thursday that it has been awarded a new contract, as principal contractor and supplier for the installation of its M2G product, of £0.15m. The AIM-traded firm said the order would be recognised as sales revenue during the first quarter of the financial year ending 30 June 2019. It said the unnamed client, based in Scotland, awarded the contract after piloting M2G ...

