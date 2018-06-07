CMC Markets reported revenues and profits well ahead of City forecasts for the year to March as the online trading provider faces up to tighter regulations later in the summer. At the start of June, the European regulators confirmed tighter regulation of CFD trading, with leverage caps, negative balance protection, incentive restrictions and standardised risk warnings, will become effective for CFDs from 1 August, with a ban on binary options from 2 July. Binaries generated £4.5m of revenue in ...

