Markets in Asia finished mostly higher on Thursday, led by Japanese markets, after a solid session on Wall Street overnight was boosted by technology stocks. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.87% at 22,823.26, as the yen strengthened 0.17% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.99. Banks and other financial plays were joined by carmakers at the winning end of the index in Tokyo. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.25 to 3,108.98, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...