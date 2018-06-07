Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Pegasus Fintech Canada, Inc. ("Pegasus") (www.pegasusfintech.com) today announced that it has been approved as a Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange ("GBX") (www.gbx.gi) Sponsor Firm and is the first North American-based Sponsor to join the network.

With a global reach, Pegasus provides a full solution for utilizing blockchain technologies, with a token accelerator facility for institutional-grade token offerings. Pegasus focuses and supports exceptional use cases for projects in the emerging blockchain space. Demonstrating expertise in appropriate solutions for matching individual marketplace requirements, Pegasus guides token issuers throughout all aspects of listing engagement services.

"Pegasus Fintech is excited and honoured to be the first GBX Sponsor Firm representing North America. The GBX has positioned itself as an industry leader affording the Crypto community a highly compliant and thorough review process for listed utility tokens," said David Lucatch, Executive Chairman of Pegasus Fintech Canada Inc. "As a Sponsor Firm focused on compliant offers, the GBX will extend our reach globally."

With each new Sponsor Firm joining the GBX GRID, the services and solutions for token issuers become greater and more accessible globally. Every Sponsor Firm has niche expertise and experience that can support the many innovative and groundbreaking projects that seek to issue a token sale. With more Sponsor Firms, the strength of the community will continue to grow, creating an institutional-grade environment in which GBX, as a community, can shape a new era in token sales and help set new best practices and industry standards.

"Pegasus is a firm believer in the power of blockchain technology and the transformative capabilities it provides to access new forms of funding via token sales," said Nick Cowan, CEO of GBX, "Pegasus is a great addition to our community of Sponsor Firms, we welcome them and look forward to the exciting and innovative token sales they will bring to the GBX GRID."

Pegasus is the 12th Sponsor Firm to join the growing network of experts in token sales on the GBX and will bring token issuers to the GBX GRID where participants get 'one click' access to institutional-grade token sales. The issued tokens may then have the option to be traded on the GBX Digital Asset Exchange which will be conducting its soft launch this month. Pegasus also boasts the title of the first Sponsor Firm based in North America.

The Pegasus team is comprised of skilled industry specialists in marketing, legal and financial services who provide a full range of solutions through consultation and evaluation. With decades of experience, our team supports the growth of token issuers' businesses, utilizing the execution of blockchain and token programs. Pegasus also reaches out to the wider communities of legal, accounting, investment banking, private equity and the democratized investments in support of their clients' needs.

About Pegasus Fintech Canada Inc. - www.pegasusfintech.com

Pegasus Fintech Canada Inc. is a Blockchain and Token Accelerator that focuses on supporting innovative solutions in the Financial Services, Technology, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency communities. Pegasus' Accelerator program deploys a team of highly skilled industry, marketing, legal and financial specialists that provide evaluation, management, marketing programs, resources and tools to affect the growth of the business and create and execute the Blockchain and compliant, Token programs. Pegasus supports client initiatives with investment banking, private equity and the democratized investment community.

About the Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX)

The Gibraltar Blockchain Exchange (GBX) aims to position itself as a world-leading institutional-grade token sale platform and digital asset exchange that is a subsidiary of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX), which is a European Union (EU) regulated stock exchange. The GBX is expected to be a global listing and token sales springboard for utility tokens that have satisfied a strict due diligence and admissions process as well as a high-quality digital asset exchange. In this regard, the GBX intends to set a higher standard for token issuance and trading for the benefit of all market participants

For more information please contact:

David Lucatch,

Executive Chair

Pegasus Fintech Canada Inc.

gbx@pegasusfintech.com

1-647-727-8841, Ext. 700

To find out more about GBX and the GBX Grid, visit:

Grid: https://grid.gbx.gi/

Medium blog: https://medium.com/@Gibraltar.Blockchain.Exchange

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/18286558/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GibBlockEx/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GibBlockEx

Telegram: https://t.me/GBXCommunity

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/GBXCommunity/

BitcoinTalk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2684176.msg27421066msg27421066

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GibraltarBlockchainExchange