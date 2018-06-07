

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's administration has reached a 'definitive agreement' to end crippling sanctions on Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp., Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross revealed on Thursday.



Ross said in an interview with CNBC that the agreement includes a $1 billion fine against ZTE, which he called the 'strictest and largest settlement fine that has ever been brought by the Commerce Department against any violator of export controls.'



The agreement also forces ZTE to replace its board of directors and executive team and installs a U.S.-chosen compliance team.



'We are literally embedding a compliance department of our choosing into the company to monitor it going forward,' Ross said.



In return, the Commerce Department will lift the denial order banning ZTE from buying American products, which has crippled the company.



Ross announced the denial order in April, claiming ZTE made false statements about employee disciplinary actions related to the illegal shipping of telecom equipment to Iran and North Korea.



In addition to the $1 billion penalty, the agreement requires ZTE to place $400 million in escrow to cover any future violations.



'The total deal is $1.4 billion. That money will be forfeited if they violate anything,' Ross told CNBC. 'And we still retain the power to shut them down again.'



The penalties are in addition to the $892 million in penalties ZTE already paid to the U.S. government under a March 2017 settlement agreement.



The agreement is likely to draw criticism from some U.S. lawmakers, who note intelligence agencies have warned ZTE's technology and phones pose a major cybersecurity threat.



Trump previously highlighted the fact that ZTE buys a tremendous amount of equipment from American companies and claimed an agreement to revive the company would be just a small component of an overall trade deal with China.



