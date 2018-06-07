Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - Preferred Dental Technologies' (CSE: PDTI) (OTC Pink: PDTTF) President and CEO, Erik Siegmund, has provided a corporate update to shareholders, reviewing the company's accomplishments since its listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange in June 2017.

The company, a technology leader in the dental implant field, has reportedly met or exceeded all its expectations over the last 12 months, including a number of goals and milestones previously earmarked internally for the upcoming year.

For those unfamiliar with the company, the attached video includes a short animation describing its flagship dental implant mounting system called the Evolutionary Accessory Series or "EAS".

Below are a few of the highlights touched upon by President and CEO, Erik Siegmund.

"Starting from completion of the reverse takeover, PDTI immediately began work with our manufacturing partners in finalizing the design elements required to expand the EAS Series from being compatible solely with Zimmer internal hex style connections to include other connection types commonly used by major brands such as Astra, 3i Osseotite and Straumann. This expansion significantly increased our appeal across a wide segment of the dental market."

"By November, additional R&D resulted in completed prototypes of the first 3D printed abutment pieces using our technology. This breakthrough development was recognized in January when the company was interviewed by SmarTech Publishing, the leading industry analysis firm for the 3D printing industry, for its research report titled 3D Printing in Dentistry 2018."

This report is available on www.smartechpublishing.com. The study's author, Scott Dunham, VP of Research, later stated: "Print technologies have already had a massive impact on the dental prosthetics market, but as demand for implant-supported restorations grows worldwide, it will be up to companies like Preferred Dental to bring the potential benefits of 3D printing to dental practitioners, and ultimately to patients."

"We have also been working to develop opportunities that have arisen regarding the Brazilian market, including talks with an experienced Sao Paulo dentist operating a multi-dentist dental center. This dentist has indicated his wish to begin using the EAS Series in his own center as soon as the required regulatory paths are completed. In addition, a member of our advisory board, Brazilian born Dr. Rodrigo Franca of the University of Manitoba, will be reaching out to contacts in Brazil when he travels there in early June."

"Although sales were not originally slated for the first 12 months, we began a soft product launch of the EAS with presentations to dentists by one of our advisors. Having been approached by a number of interested US dental professionals, the groundwork has been laid for a number of exciting developments that we hope to announce shortly. If how far beyond those goals of the first 12 months we have reached is any guide, I feel we can look towards the next year with great confidence in the continued growth of Preferred Dental Technologies Inc."

For more information about the company, please visit the company's websites www.prefdent.com, and www.PreferredDentalImplant.com, contact Erik Siegmund, CEO, at 204-691-3722, or email info@prefdent.com.

