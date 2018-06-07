sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,318 Euro		+0,012
+3,92 %
WKN: A2JST8 ISIN: CA37958L1076 Ticker-Symbol: BWSP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,307
0,319
17:40
0,311
0,319
17:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY4,41-4,34 %
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,318+3,92 %