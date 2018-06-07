The partnership will provide more than 10 million fans each year access to the innovative KODAKOne blockchain platform, allowing for in-venue photo & video registration and protection, and future KODAKCoin payments on the platform and in the Arena Alliance venues

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2018) - GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (CSE: BLOC) (FSE: BWSP) (OTC Pink: BLKCF) ("BLOC" or the "Company"), a lead investor in the KODAKOne platform is pleased to announce that the blockchain-based KODAKOne Image Rights Management Platform (KODAKOne) and the KODAKCoin cryptocurrency, today announced its partnership with Oak View Group (OVG), making KODAKOne and KODAKCoin official partners of six OVG Arena Alliance venues, including four NBA teams and two NHL teams.

Participating arenas and teams include: AT&T Center (home of the San Antonio Spurs), Bankers Life Fieldhouse (home of the Indiana Pacers), Golden 1 Center (home of the Sacramento Kings), Xcel Energy Center (home of the Minnesota Wild), Prudential Center (home of the New Jersey Devils) and Talking Stick Resort Arena (home of the Phoenix Suns).

Through the partnership, more than 10 million fans each year will have access to the to-be launched KODAKOne platform, enabling them to upload, register and protect their in-venue photos and videos via KODAKOne's blockchain technology.

"We want to introduce the KODAKOne Platform to a creative audience that we believe will both benefit from its functionality and serve as early adopters," said Jan Denecke, CEO of WENN Digital. "The KODAKOne Platform is being designed specifically to enable users to upload, register and share their work, as well as be compensated for it in certain instances. Given the millions of fantastic live event photographs generated each year at OVG's Arena Alliance venues, this was a natural place for us to start."

"Mobile devices have transformed fans of professional sports and live events into some of our most talented content creators, and have enabled an unprecedented level of engagement for arena operators," added Dan Griffis, President of OVG Global Partnerships.

As part of the partnership, WENN Digital and the six Arena Alliance members will collaborate to build a platform that allows fans to use KODAKCoin Token for an array of in-venue transactions and promotions. To promote the use of both KODAKOne Platform and KODAKCoin Token, each venue will develop a number of arena and product promotions for attendees who use the platform. The arenas will also collaborate with WENN Digital to register their own video and photo content to be protected on KODAKOne Platform.

"We believe our partnership with OVG and these six select venues will provide groundbreaking access to the world of sports and entertainment - two of the most publicly followed and documented industries," said Benedikt Dohnanyi, CCO of WENN Digital. "Through the KODAKOne Platform, we are creating a new way for fans to further engage with the teams and performers they follow, all while rewarding their creative drive by building an environment where their images can be securely maintained."





Shidan Gouran, President & CEO of the Company said, "BLOC partners and strategically invests in companies who are committed to innovating and developing technology to improve and change industries. Our investment in KODAKOne is progressing to a commercial offering, which should position itself as a dominant force in the digital image economy."





