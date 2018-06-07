

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Participants of Miss America beauty competition will no more appear in bikinis in front of the audience.



The organizers of one of the world's most traditional and glamorous beauty pageant have announced that they are doing away with its decades-old swimsuit round, which exposes nudity.



The Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization announced groundbreaking changes for the 2019 Miss America Competition, which is due in September, by declaring that the 51 women representing their home states and the District of Columbia will no longer be judged on outward physical appearance.



In place of the swimsuit portion of the competition, 'each candidate will participate in a live interactive session with the judges, where she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America,' the Board said.



organizers are also planning to alter the evening gown segment of the competition so that contestants can wear outfits of their choice.



'We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment' said Gretchen Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees.



'We're experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues,' she added, referring to the MeToo movement against sexual harassment.



The job of Miss America is a round the year commitment of serving as an empowerment and leadership mentor. In addition to gaining scholarships to further her education, Miss America will advocate for social issues important to her. In addition to this work, Miss America also serves as an ambassador for the Children's Miracle Network and the city of Atlantic City, New Jersey.



Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, was crowned Miss America 2018 in the competition held last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX