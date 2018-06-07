Jackpotjoy PLC: Result of AGM

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 7 June 2018, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.
All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:
Resolution
For
Against
Total
Withheld
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
% of Vote
No. of Votes
No. of Votes
Resolution 1: To receive the Company's annual report and accounts
35,818,536
100.00
0
0.00
35,818,536
0
Resolution 2: To receive the directors' remuneration report
35,711,642
99.71
103,952
0.29
35,815,594
2,942
Resolution 3: To receive the directors' remuneration report
33,849,091
96.66
1,168,790
3.34
35,017,881
800,655
Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors
35,167,455
98.42
565,592
1.58
35,733,047
285,171
Resolution 5: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors
34,967,773
98.41
565,592
1.59
35,533,365
285,171
Resolution 6: To re-elect Neil Goulden as a director
34,936,775
97.54
881,761
2.46
35,818,536
0
Resolution 7: To elect Simon Wykes as a director
35,798,097
99.94
20,439
0.06
35,818,536
0
Resolution 8: To re-elect Keith Laslop as a director
35,608,195
99.41
210,341
0.59
35,818,536
0
Resolution 9: To re-elect Nigel Brewster as a director
35,773,949
99.88
44,587
0.12
35,818,536
0
Resolution 10: To re-elect David Danziger as a director
27,659,631
77.22
8,158,905
22.78
35,818,536
0
Resolution 11: To re-elect Paul Pathak as a director
28,900,546
80.69
6,917,990
19.31
35,818,536
0
Resolution 12: To re-elect Jim Ryan as a director
30,851,737
86.13
4,966,799
13.87
35,818,536
0
Resolution 13: To re-elect Colin Sturgeon as a director
35,534,466
99.21
284,070
0.79
35,818,536
0
Resolution 14: To authorise the directors to allot shares
33,467,811
93.44
2,350,625
6.56
35,818,436
100
Resolution 15: To authorise the company to make political donations
33,960,229
94.83
1,851,617
5.17
35,811,846
6,690
Resolution 16: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital
34,164,106
95.38
1,654,430
4.62
35,818,536
0
Resolution 17: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital
34,164,006
95.38
1,654,430
4.62
35,818,436
100
Resolution 18: Authorise the purchase of own shares
35,818,136
100.00
400
0.00
35,818,536
0
Resolution 19: Authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice
34,285,904
95.72
1,532,632
4.28
35,818,536
0
Jackpotjoy plc notes the level of voting against resolutions relating to the re-election of certain non-executive directors. The Company complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") and is committed to a progressive refreshing of the composition of the board of directors in accordance with Code provision B.2.
Notes:
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.
A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,258,930 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,258,930.
In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
About Jackpotjoy plc
Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.
Enquiries:
Jackpotjoy plc
Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 203 907 4032
+44 (0) 7812 142118
jason.holden@jpj.com
Jackpotjoy Group
Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications
+1 416 720 8150
amanda.brewer@jpj.com
Finsbury
James Leviton
Andy Parnis
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
jackpotjoy@finsbury.com
SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange