Jackpotjoy PLC: Result of AGM

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 7 June 2018, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes No. of Votes Resolution 1: To receive the Company's annual report and accounts 35,818,536 100.00 0 0.00 35,818,536 0 Resolution 2: To receive the directors' remuneration report 35,711,642 99.71 103,952 0.29 35,815,594 2,942 Resolution 3: To receive the directors' remuneration report 33,849,091 96.66 1,168,790 3.34 35,017,881 800,655 Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors 35,167,455 98.42 565,592 1.58 35,733,047 285,171 Resolution 5: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors 34,967,773 98.41 565,592 1.59 35,533,365 285,171 Resolution 6: To re-elect Neil Goulden as a director 34,936,775 97.54 881,761 2.46 35,818,536 0 Resolution 7: To elect Simon Wykes as a director 35,798,097 99.94 20,439 0.06 35,818,536 0 Resolution 8: To re-elect Keith Laslop as a director 35,608,195 99.41 210,341 0.59 35,818,536 0 Resolution 9: To re-elect Nigel Brewster as a director 35,773,949 99.88 44,587 0.12 35,818,536 0 Resolution 10: To re-elect David Danziger as a director 27,659,631 77.22 8,158,905 22.78 35,818,536 0 Resolution 11: To re-elect Paul Pathak as a director 28,900,546 80.69 6,917,990 19.31 35,818,536 0 Resolution 12: To re-elect Jim Ryan as a director 30,851,737 86.13 4,966,799 13.87 35,818,536 0 Resolution 13: To re-elect Colin Sturgeon as a director 35,534,466 99.21 284,070 0.79 35,818,536 0 Resolution 14: To authorise the directors to allot shares 33,467,811 93.44 2,350,625 6.56 35,818,436 100 Resolution 15: To authorise the company to make political donations 33,960,229 94.83 1,851,617 5.17 35,811,846 6,690 Resolution 16: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital 34,164,106 95.38 1,654,430 4.62 35,818,536 0 Resolution 17: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital 34,164,006 95.38 1,654,430 4.62 35,818,436 100 Resolution 18: Authorise the purchase of own shares 35,818,136 100.00 400 0.00 35,818,536 0 Resolution 19: Authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice 34,285,904 95.72 1,532,632 4.28 35,818,536 0

Jackpotjoy plc notes the level of voting against resolutions relating to the re-election of certain non-executive directors. The Company complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") and is committed to a progressive refreshing of the composition of the board of directors in accordance with Code provision B.2.

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,258,930 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,258,930.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

