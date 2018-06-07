sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Jackpotjoy PLC: Result of AGM

Results of 2018 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (the "Company") (LSE: JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on Thursday 7 June 2018, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:


Resolution

For

Against

Total

Withheld

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

% of Vote

No. of Votes

No. of Votes

Resolution 1: To receive the Company's annual report and accounts

35,818,536

100.00

0

0.00

35,818,536

0

Resolution 2: To receive the directors' remuneration report

35,711,642

99.71

103,952

0.29

35,815,594

2,942

Resolution 3: To receive the directors' remuneration report

33,849,091

96.66

1,168,790

3.34

35,017,881

800,655

Resolution 4: To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditors

35,167,455

98.42

565,592

1.58

35,733,047

285,171

Resolution 5: To authorise the audit and risk committee to determine the remuneration of the auditors

34,967,773

98.41

565,592

1.59

35,533,365

285,171

Resolution 6: To re-elect Neil Goulden as a director

34,936,775

97.54

881,761

2.46

35,818,536

0

Resolution 7: To elect Simon Wykes as a director

35,798,097

99.94

20,439

0.06

35,818,536

0

Resolution 8: To re-elect Keith Laslop as a director

35,608,195

99.41

210,341

0.59

35,818,536

0

Resolution 9: To re-elect Nigel Brewster as a director

35,773,949

99.88

44,587

0.12

35,818,536

0

Resolution 10: To re-elect David Danziger as a director

27,659,631

77.22

8,158,905

22.78

35,818,536

0

Resolution 11: To re-elect Paul Pathak as a director

28,900,546

80.69

6,917,990

19.31

35,818,536

0

Resolution 12: To re-elect Jim Ryan as a director

30,851,737

86.13

4,966,799

13.87

35,818,536

0

Resolution 13: To re-elect Colin Sturgeon as a director

35,534,466

99.21

284,070

0.79

35,818,536

0

Resolution 14: To authorise the directors to allot shares

33,467,811

93.44

2,350,625

6.56

35,818,436

100

Resolution 15: To authorise the company to make political donations

33,960,229

94.83

1,851,617

5.17

35,811,846

6,690

Resolution 16: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of 5% of the Company's issued share capital

34,164,106

95.38

1,654,430

4.62

35,818,536

0

Resolution 17: Authorise the disapplication of pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital

34,164,006

95.38

1,654,430

4.62

35,818,436

100

Resolution 18: Authorise the purchase of own shares

35,818,136

100.00

400

0.00

35,818,536

0

Resolution 19: Authorise the calling of a general meeting at short notice

34,285,904

95.72

1,532,632

4.28

35,818,536

0


Jackpotjoy plc notes the level of voting against resolutions relating to the re-election of certain non-executive directors. The Company complies with the UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code") and is committed to a progressive refreshing of the composition of the board of directors in accordance with Code provision B.2.

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,258,930 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,258,930.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6 copies of all resolutions other than resolutions concerning ordinary business passed at the Company's Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About Jackpotjoy plc

Jackpotjoy plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. Jackpotjoy plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about Jackpotjoy plc, please visit www.jackpotjoyplc.com.

Enquiries:

Jackpotjoy plc

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 203 907 4032

+44 (0) 7812 142118

jason.holden@jpj.com

Jackpotjoy Group

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

jackpotjoy@finsbury.com

SOURCE: Jackpotjoy plc via RNS, the company news service from the London Stock Exchange


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE