Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles Makes History as the First Ketamine Clinic to Earn AAAASF Accreditation for Patient Safety

Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles Raises the Bar for Safe IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles, the country's leading provider of IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy, is officially the first and only ketamine clinic to earn accreditation from the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF), setting a new, higher safety standard for patients seeking ketamine treatment for depression, suicidality, anxiety, other mood disorders, and chronic pain.

"The comfort and safety of our patients is our primary focus," says Dr. Steven L. Mandel, founder of Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles. "In our industry, AAAASF accreditation is not a requirement, however, we are committed to going above and beyond to ensure the well-being of the individuals who trust us with their health and happiness. Today, we are extremely proud to distinguish our clinic as the first and only ketamine clinic with AAAASF accreditation."

AAAASF celebrates 38 years of promoting the highest quality patient safety in the ambulatory surgery setting (office-based or outpatient), as well as rehabilitation and outpatient therapy agencies and rural health clinics.

To earn accreditation, Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles passed inspection on literally hundreds of important criteria concerning patient safety. If a facility fails to meet any standard, it must correct the deficiency or risk denial or loss of accreditation. Staff must be extensively trained in a wide variety of areas including: HIPAA compliance and data protection, medical and non-medical emergencies, customer service, and more. All staff are Basic Life Support (BLS) certified and all medical staff are Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) certified.

AAAASF facility surveyors, who are also board-certified medical specialists, performed a thorough and complete facility inspection of the clinic, which included a formal, multifactorial survey of the following categories:

- General Environment

- Operating Room Environment, Policy and Procedures

- Recovery Room Environment, Policy and Procedures

- General Safety in the Facility

- Blood and Medications

- Medical Records

- Quality Assessment and Quality Improvement

- Personnel

- Anesthesia

Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles achieved 100 percent compliance with all accreditation standards.

For more information, please visit https://www.ketamineclinics.com.

About Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles

Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles is the country's leading provider of IV Ketamine Infusion Therapy. Founded by Dr. Steven L. Mandel, a?board-certified?anesthesiologist with a master's degree in psychology, his clinic specializes in the administration of ketamine to dramatically?improve the quality of life of patients battling depression, suicidality, anxiety, other mood disorders, and chronic pain. Providing an?83 percent success rate for depression and mood?disorder patients,?and?a 70 percent success rate for pain patients, Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles is blazing the trail for a quick, safe, and more effective solution?for individuals with mental health and?chronic?pain issues. As?the only clinic of?its class to?specialize?exclusively in this modern therapy, the experts?at Ketamine Clinics of Los Angeles offer each?patient a?custom-tailored?treatment plan designed for fast and long-lasting results.??

About AAAASF

The American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc. (AAAASF) was established in 1980 to standardize and improve the quality of medical and surgical care in outpatient facilities, and assure the public that patient safety is top priority in an accredited facility. More than 2,200 outpatient facilities are accredited by AAAASF, one of the largest not-for-profit accrediting organizations in the United States. Surgeons, legislators, state and national health agencies and patients acknowledge that AAAASF sets the "gold standard" for quality patient care.

AAAASF programs include surgical, procedural, oral maxillofacial, international surgical and dental. AAAASF is also deemed by Medicare to accredit ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation and outpatient therapy agencies, and rural health clinics.