BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra: Results of General Meeting 2018 07-Jun-2018 / 16:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 7 June 2018 BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. ("BCRE" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting The Company hereby announces that, at its Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all the resolutions as set out in full in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting (the "Notice"), which was published on the Company's website on 26 April 2018, were adopted unanimously. Following the earlier announcements, Daniel Aalsvel retired from his position as Board member and chairman of the audit committee. The Company would like to thank Daniel Aalsvel for his significant contribution to BCRE and expresses its gratitude for the opportunity to work with him during the past years. The Notice and the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website www.brack-capital.com [1]. ENQUIRIES: BCRE - Brack Capital Real Estate Investments N.V. Nansia Koutsou, Co-Chief Executive Officer Shai Shamir, Co-Chief Executive Officer Yiannis Peslikas, Chief Financial Officer +31 20 514 1004 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Toby Andrews +44 203 151 7008 About BCRE BCRE is an international real estate development and investment group, headquartered in the Netherlands and listed on the London Stock Exchange. Through its subsidiary and associated undertakings, the Company is interested in, develops and operates an international portfolio of real estate assets in the markets it operates. The Company has established local management team platforms with significant local market expertise. At present, the Company's main offices and teams are in New York, London, Moscow, Amsterdam and Limassol. Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Results of Annual General Meeting 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=HTPKBDAKXH [2] Language: English Company: BCRE Brack Capital Real Estate N.V.BCRE Bra Barbara Strozzilaan 201 1083HN Amsterdam Netherlands Internet: http://www.brack-capital.com/ ISIN: NL0010763611 AMF Category: Other news releases End of Announcement EQS News Service 693439 07-Jun-2018 CET/CEST 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76302948ff379ca0b646ab61a58c21bc&application_id=693439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8f6161e1317bf40dc3ee01469da03193&application_id=693439&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

