One News Page Launches 2018 FIFA World Cup Section

Online news and media portal One News Page today announces the launch of a new spotlight section dedicated to the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup. The new section features live updates of news and videos published by trusted media outlets leading up to as well as during the international football tournament.

Hosted in Russia from the June 14th to the July 15th, the 2018 FIFA World Cup brings together teams from 32 countries competing for the world title. Each of the national teams has a media coverage section dedicated to it on the One News Page website, allowing users to monitor the latest news and media coverage for their favourite team all in one place.

"For football fans it's been four years until the next 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off in a week's time," advises Dr Marc Pinter-Krainer, CEO of One News Page. "Our readers will be able to take a closer look at unfolding stories and videos related to the sporting event as they break - all they will have to do is click through to our 'World Cup' spotlight section."

Featuring a live-updating feed of videos and news articles relating to the upcoming football tournament from verified sources, the new World Cop spotlight section is hosted at https://www.onenewspage.com/s/fifaworldcup. It is the latest in a number of spotlight sections that the portal has played host to over the years, with focus on popular stories and unfolding events being key.

One News Page is free to browse and allows its readers to take advantage of its comprehensive repository of over 100 million different news resources from scores of reputable and authoritative sources and journalists. Offering written digests, original content and video news for readers to access and consume at their leisure, One News Page is continuing to tap into the news aggregation market by making it easier and quicker to access with each update.

One News Page was founded in 2008 and services markets in the English, German and Spanish languages across Europe, America, Asia and Australasia. In 2016 it served over 20 million users accessing its news portal websites.

About One News Page Ltd

One News Page Ltd is a British media firm which runs a family of news portal websites across the globe. The sites feature original news coverage and syndicated news content including news videos from major trusted news sources.

The One News Page portal is arguably the fastest-access news portal in the world. It provides users with a powerful search engine of more than 100 million news resources, allowing them to discover and locate relevant news coverage easily. Users are referred to the source website directly by clicking on a corresponding link.

Optional free member registration provides access to news archives and live news alerts by email.

Access to all One News Page sites is free of charge.

